The construction of new residential districts in different settlements of the Republic continues to be a priority program for citizens displaced due to the war.

November 25, 2022, 11:49 A new district is being built in Khachmach community of Askeran region

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic informed.

The construction of a new district has started in Khachmach community of the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic. The neighborhood will consist of 32 residential houses with 2 to 5 rooms. The construction of 15 private houses has started.

The contractor of the construction work of the mentioned 15 residential houses is "Rob-Shin" LLC.

The construction is funded from the means of the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh.