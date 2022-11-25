The European Union (EU) has agreed to remove Russian natural gas from agreements on joint procurement, TOPNews MEDIA reported.

November 25, 2022, 10:32 EU energy ministers agree to remove Russia natural gas from joint procurement contracts

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The agreed rules will allow EU member states and energy companies to jointly buy natural gas on world markets. They must receive through this mechanism 15% of all gas needed to fill their gas storages in 2023—about 13.5 billion cubic meters.

“Member countries have emphasized that Russian gas will be excluded from joint purchases,” the EU Council said in a statement.

European energy ministers reached a political agreement on the start of joint purchases of natural gas, as well as on more urgent measures to overcome the price crisis on the gas markets.