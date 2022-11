Between 9:30pm-10:30pm on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber firearms—in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side has no losses, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.