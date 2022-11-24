Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation discussed during CSTO Yerevan sessions – Zakharova

During the CSTO sessions held in Yerevan yesterday, the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the normalization of the relations between Yerevan and Baku were discussed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Commenting on the statement of Vice Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not fall within the competence of the CSTO, Mrs. Zakharova stated that “the political assessments, observations, sometimes diametrically opposed, regarding the broad range of issues in Armenia are made before, during and after various events”.

“We either accept the fact that we are democratic societies and our experts, politicians, political analysts have a right to express their expert opinion about different events, or leave that principle”, she said.