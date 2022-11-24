The "Tufenkian" charitable foundation will donate mobile biology and chemistry laboratories to all schools of the Artsakh Republic at the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year.

November 24, 2022, 14:49 All schools in Artsakh will be equipped with mobile laboratory sets

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruben Janbazyan, the public relations officer of the foundation, informed "Artsakhpress", adding that the foundation organized a fundraiser on the "ReaArmenia" platform for the implementation of the project, and the necessary money has already been collected.

"Last year, we provided biology laboratory equipment to 29 educational institutions of Martuni region. Most of the schools in Artsakh do not have laboratory equipment, and laboratory research will create an opportunity to improve the quality of students' education," said R. Janbazyan.

He emphasized that the implementation of the project was supported by American-Armenian spouses Saryan and Tsarukyan, "Hovsep" charity foundation and other Diaspora Armenian donors.