The Armenian flag has been raised over the Strasbourg City Hall in a show of solidarity with the Armenian people.

November 24, 2022, 15:15 Strasbourg expresses solidarity with Armenia

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mayor of Strasbourg Jeanne Barseghian and Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Arman Khachatryan attended the flag-raising ceremony on Thursday, as Panorama.am informs, the Permanent Representation of Armenia to the Council of Europe reported.

This symbolic step was envisaged by a resolution unanimously adopted by the Strasbourg City Council on November 7, which condemns Azerbaijan's military aggression against Armenia, calls for peace and expresses support for Armenia.