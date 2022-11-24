Next CSTO summit to be held in Minsk in 2023

The next summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Minsk, Belarus, in the fourth quarter of 2023, Interfax reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will take place in Minsk in the fourth quarter of 2023”, the CSTO said, summing up the results of the Yerevan summit held on November 23.

In the next intersessional period, the presidency of the CSTO passed to the Republic of Belarus.