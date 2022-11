An Armenian serviceman was shot and wounded at a military outpost by Azerbaijani forces in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border around 13:20, November 23, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The soldier is in satisfactory health condition, and his injury is not life-threatening.