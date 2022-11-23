Artsakhpress

Society

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's telethon titled ''We Develop Dynamic Communities" will take place on November 24

On November 24, at 5:00 p.m., the telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund ''We Develop Dynamic Communities" will be broadcast on Public TV, the Fund informs.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''On November 24, at 17:00, watch live “Telethon” 2022 titled “We Develop Dynamic Communities" on Public Television.

With your donation, join and support the Fund's humanitarian programs, contributing to the development of dynamic communities of our Homeland.

In 2022-2023 the Hayastan All Armenian Fund together with its worldwide partners will direct all efforts to the sustainable development of the Homeland’s dynamic communities by implementing Infrastructure Development, Housing, Healthcare, Educational, Social, Renewable Energy and Cultural Projects,'' reads the statement.

One can donate through the  Fund's online platform.

 Hayastan All-Armenian Fund , founded in 1992, continues to be a unique structure. Its goal is to create a pan-Armenian network, support Armenia and Armenians of the world, and implement programs that ensure the stable and balanced development of Armenia and Artsakh.

Since its establishment, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has implemented around 1,300 major projects in the fields of infrastructure, healthcare, social security, arts and sports in Armenia and Artsakh. The work of the Foundation is carried out thanks to the active participation and support of 21 local bodies and partner organizations operating in 19 countries.

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to make a great contribution to the post-war reconstruction of Artsakh and the elimination of the consequences of the war.


     

Politics

Next CSTO summit to be held in Minsk in 2023

The next summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Minsk, Belarus, in the fourth quarter of 2023, Interfax reports.

We still haven’t been able to make decision on CSTO reaction to Azeri aggression, Pashinyan tells allies at summit

In the past two years CSTO-member Armenia was subjected to aggression by Azerbaijan at least three times,...

CSTO Collective Security Council session launched in Yerevan

The session of the CSTO Collective Security Council launched in Yerevan on November 23 chaired by Prime...

Putin arrives in Armenia for CSTO summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Armenia.

CSTO draft decision to provide help to Armenia generally agreed upon – Secretary General

The draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council to provide help to Armenia has been generally...

24 documents expected to be signed during CSTO joint session in Yerevan

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan expects that during today’s joint session of the CSTO Foreign,...

President Arayik Harutyunyan appealed to the National Assembly Chairman to return the draft amendment to the Constitution of the Artsakh Republic

On November 22, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, based on Paragraph 4, Part 3 of...

Economy

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Society

All schools in Artsakh will be equipped with mobile laboratory sets

The "Tufenkian" charitable foundation will donate mobile biology and chemistry laboratories to all schools of the Artsakh Republic at the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year.

On November 24, at 5:00 p.m., the telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund ''We Develop Dynamic Communities"...

We will not have any unfulfilled main social obligations at the end of the year. President Harutyunyan

At the end of the year, the government of the Republic of Artsakh will not have any unfulfilled social...

"Getavan" hydropower plant will be a major step in restoring the Republic's energy independence

Active construction works being conducted for the construction of the 17 megawatt Getavan hydroelectric...

Azerbaijani units open fire at citizens carrying out agricultural work

On November 22, at 14:30, the leader of Sarushen community of Artsakh’s Askeran region reported to...

Azerbaijan's territorial ambitions towards Artsakh have no legal basis. Discussion held at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Armenia

On November 19, on the initiative of a group of scientific intellectuals, a discussion entitled "The...

Military

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound from Azerbaijan shooting

An Armenian serviceman was shot and wounded at a military outpost by Azerbaijani forces in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border around 13:20, November 23, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

Kazakhstan’s representative Imangali Tasmagambetov to be next CSTO Secretary General

Representative of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov will fulfill the duties of the CSTO Secretary General,...

Artsakh army did not open fire at Azerbaijan positions in Martakert, Shushi

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denied the Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at Azerbaijani...

Azerbaijani units open fire at Armenian military positions

n November 22, at 22:00-22:45, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber...

Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire toward Artsakh army positions

On 21 October, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in several directions...

Azerbaijan opens fire at Armenian border positions

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber small arms at Armenian positions in the eastern...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Sport

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

NATO’s mass support to Ukraine poses risk of conflict’s expansion, warns CSTO Secretary General

Russia urging all parties to refrain from destabilizing steps in Syria — Kremlin

US urges de-escalation in Syria amid Turkey military operations there

Death toll from Indonesian earthquake rises to 252

