On November 24, at 5:00 p.m., the telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund ''We Develop Dynamic Communities" will be broadcast on Public TV, the Fund informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''On November 24, at 17:00, watch live “Telethon” 2022 titled “We Develop Dynamic Communities" on Public Television.

With your donation, join and support the Fund's humanitarian programs, contributing to the development of dynamic communities of our Homeland.

In 2022-2023 the Hayastan All Armenian Fund together with its worldwide partners will direct all efforts to the sustainable development of the Homeland’s dynamic communities by implementing Infrastructure Development, Housing, Healthcare, Educational, Social, Renewable Energy and Cultural Projects,'' reads the statement.

One can donate through the Fund's online platform.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund , founded in 1992, continues to be a unique structure. Its goal is to create a pan-Armenian network, support Armenia and Armenians of the world, and implement programs that ensure the stable and balanced development of Armenia and Artsakh.

Since its establishment, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has implemented around 1,300 major projects in the fields of infrastructure, healthcare, social security, arts and sports in Armenia and Artsakh. The work of the Foundation is carried out thanks to the active participation and support of 21 local bodies and partner organizations operating in 19 countries.

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to make a great contribution to the post-war reconstruction of Artsakh and the elimination of the consequences of the war.