In the past two years CSTO-member Armenia was subjected to aggression by Azerbaijan at least three times, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech during the CSTO summit in Yerevan.

November 23, 2022, 17:37 We still haven’t been able to make decision on CSTO reaction to Azeri aggression, Pashinyan tells allies at summit

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “It is regrettable that Armenia’s membership to the CSTO did not restrain Azerbaijan from resorting to aggressive actions, and furthermore, basically up to this day we were unable to make a decision regarding the CSTO’s response to Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia. These facts are greatly harming the CSTO’s reputation both inside and outside of Armenia, and I consider this to be the main failure of Armenia’s presidency in the CSTO. I can say the same about the escalation of the situation on the border of our allies Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. At the same time I have to mention our successful actions. I mean the swift reaction of the CSTO to Kazakh President Mr. Tokayev’s request in January of this year to assist in restoring law and order in their country. In this case we resolved the issue overnight, which helped Kazakhstan avoid a domestic chaos,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate Tokayev on his re-election as President of Kazakhstan.

“Friends, the agenda of today’s meeting is full. I hope that we will succeed in agreeing our allied approaches and reaching coordinated collective partnership over relevant issues,” Pashinyan said.