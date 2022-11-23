Kazakhstan’s representative Imangali Tasmagambetov to be next CSTO Secretary General

Representative of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov will fulfill the duties of the CSTO Secretary General, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Stanislav Zas is completing his three-year activity in the position of the CSTO Secretary General. I want to thank him for the conscientious work.

As starting from 2023, in the next three years, the representative of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov is going to fulfill the duties of the CSTO Secretary General, I think it will be justified if Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev introduces him to us”, Nikol Pashinyan said.