CSTO Collective Security Council session launched in Yerevan

The session of the CSTO Collective Security Council launched in Yerevan on November 23 chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:The session is attended by President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.

The CSTO Security Council members will discuss the current issues of international and regional security and the main results of the CSTO activity in the inter-session period.

Improvement of the CSTO crisis response system and discussion of the joint measures aimed at providing help to Armenia will be among the most important issues of the session.

The declaration of the Collective Security Council is expected to be adopted during the session.

A number of documents will also be signed at the meeting.

In connection with the rotation that will take place from January 1, 2023, the session participants will also discuss the issue of the CSTO Secretary General.