November 23, 2022, 15:06 We will not have any unfulfilled main social obligations at the end of the year. President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan told lawmakers on November 23, referring to the MP's question about the internal debt.

"This year we have repaid liabilities worth more than 48 billion drams. We won't have any major social commitments at the end of the year. All these issues will be settled in the coming days," said President Harutyunyan.