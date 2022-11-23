NATO’s mass support to Ukraine poses risk of conflict’s expansion, warns CSTO Secretary General

The mass support provided by NATO and others to Ukraine poses a risk of the conflict being expanded at the expense of involving other countries in it, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said in his remarks in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “NATO member-states are expanding their contingents in Eastern Europe region, they are reinforcing military infrastructures and approaching the western borders of the CSTO area of responsibility. This certainly creates additional challenges, including for our organization,” Zas added at the joint session of the CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers and secretaries of security council.