Active construction work is being conducted for the construction of the 17 megawatt Getavan hydroelectric power plant.

November 23, 2022, 14:06 Getavan HPP will ensure full energy self-sufficiency of the Artsakh Republic

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: On November 23, at the regular session of the Artsakh National Assembly, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, said, noting that the construction of the hydropower plant is being carried out with state funds.

"If the financial resources are sufficient, it is planned to finish the construction in the coming year, if not, then it will definitely be finished in 2024," President Harutyunyan said, adding that Getavan HPP will ensure full energy self-sufficiency of Artsakh.