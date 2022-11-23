CSTO draft decision to provide help to Armenia generally agreed upon – Secretary General

The draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council to provide help to Armenia has been generally agreed upon, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said during the joint session of the CSTO Foreign, Defense Ministers and Secretaries of the Security Councils in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The efforts of Armenia and other participants to reach peace agreements, legally formulate the borders and unblock the transportation communications play a positive role in the Caucasian region. Meanwhile, tension is being observed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border”, the CSTO chief said.

He said that the information provided by the CSTO crisis response center confirms that skirmishes are taking place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border almost every day.

“On that occasion, the discussions of the three emergency sessions (in May, September and October) of the Collective Security Council were dedicated to the threats emerging for Armenia. In general, the draft decision of the Collective Security Council on the joint measures to provide help to Armenia based on the conclusions and recommendations of the CSTO monitoring mission has been agreed upon”, Stanislav Zas said.