Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan expects that during today’s joint session of the CSTO Foreign, Defense Ministers and Secretaries of the Security Councils in Yerevan, they will be able to analyze and assess the current situation in the international and regional security and estimate the potential risks for the CSTO states in this regard through open and constructive exchange of views.

November 23, 2022, 12:45 24 documents expected to be signed during CSTO joint session in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:“The agenda is quite full, a broad range of issues, both political and security issues, will be discussed”, the FM said.

The FM also introduced all the participants of the CSTO joint session.

“I warmly welcome you and wish all of us a productive work”, he said.

In his turn CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas presented the session agenda.

“First of all, the military-political security issue of the CSTO states will be discussed, then I will provide information about 24 documents which have already been drafted, agreed and will be presented to you for a discussion. As a result, 24 documents are planned to be signed”, he said.