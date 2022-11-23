The joint session of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Secretaries of the Security Council of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) launched in Yerevan on November 23.

November 23, 2022, 11:32 Joint session of CSTO Foreign, Defense Ministers and Secretaries of Security Councils launched in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Later today, the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will take place chaired by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The CSTO Security Council members will discuss the current issues of international and regional security and the main results of the CSTO activity in the inter-session period.

Improvement of the CSTO crisis response system and discussion of the joint measures aimed at providing help to Armenia will be among the most important issues of the session.

The declaration of the Collective Security Council is expected to be adopted during the session.

In connection with the rotation that will take place from January 1, 2023, the session participants will also discuss the issue of the CSTO Secretary General.

A number of documents will also be signed at the meeting.