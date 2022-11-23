The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denied the Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at Azerbaijani positions.
Artsakh army did not open fire at Azerbaijan positions in Martakert, Shushi
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan accusing the Defense Army units of opening fire in between 15:48 – 18:20 on November 22 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Martakert and Shushi regions of Artsakh Republic is another disinformation,” the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement.