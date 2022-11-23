The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denied the Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at Azerbaijani positions.

November 23, 2022, 11:19 Artsakh army did not open fire at Azerbaijan positions in Martakert, Shushi

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan accusing the Defense Army units of opening fire in between 15:48 – 18:20 on November 22 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Martakert and Shushi regions of Artsakh Republic is another disinformation,” the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement.