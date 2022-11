n November 22, at 22:00-22:45, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Armenian positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense said.

November 23, 2022, 10:41 Azerbaijani units open fire at Armenian military positions

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are no casualties on the Armenian side, the ministry stated, adding that as of 10:00, today, the situation in the border is relatively stable.