Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, has arrived in the Armenian capital Yerevan, news.am informs, citing the press service of the Office of the Security Council.

November 23, 2022, 10:12 Russia Security Council chief arrives in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In Yerevan, Nikolai Patrushev will participate in the joint session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, and the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils," the message stated.