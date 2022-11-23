Putin to participate in Collective Security Treaty Organization’s summit in Yerevan

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Yerevan on Wednesday to participate in a session of the Collective Security Council, the main body of the Moscow-led bloc known as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Tass informs.
The next summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Minsk, Belarus, in the fourth quarter of 2023, Interfax reports.
In the past two years CSTO-member Armenia was subjected to aggression by Azerbaijan at least three times,...
The session of the CSTO Collective Security Council launched in Yerevan on November 23 chaired by Prime...
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Armenia.
The draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council to provide help to Armenia has been generally...
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan expects that during today’s joint session of the CSTO Foreign,...
On November 22, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, based on Paragraph 4, Part 3 of...
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
The "Tufenkian" charitable foundation will donate mobile biology and chemistry laboratories to all schools of the Artsakh Republic at the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year.
On November 24, at 5:00 p.m., the telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund ''We Develop Dynamic Communities"...
At the end of the year, the government of the Republic of Artsakh will not have any unfulfilled social...
Active construction works being conducted for the construction of the 17 megawatt Getavan hydroelectric...
On November 22, at 14:30, the leader of Sarushen community of Artsakh’s Askeran region reported to...
On November 19, on the initiative of a group of scientific intellectuals, a discussion entitled "The...
An Armenian serviceman was shot and wounded at a military outpost by Azerbaijani forces in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border around 13:20, November 23, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.
Representative of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov will fulfill the duties of the CSTO Secretary General,...
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denied the Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at Azerbaijani...
n November 22, at 22:00-22:45, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber...
On 21 October, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in several directions...
Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber small arms at Armenian positions in the eastern...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
