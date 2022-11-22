On November 22, at 14:30, the leader of Sarushen community of Artsakh’s Askeran region reported to the Police that irregular shots were fired from various firearms from the combat positions of the Azerbaijani army at farming activities in the lands belonging to the community, the Artsakh Interior Ministry said.

November 22, 2022, 16:27 Azerbaijani units open fire at citizens carrying out agricultural work

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry recalled that on November 21, at 11:00, the Azerbaijani forces opened fire at civilians during their farming works in the same lands.

There were no casualties among civilians.

The Police collected the facts and handed them to the Russian peacekeeping contingent.