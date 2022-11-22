The US has called for de-escalation in Syria amid Turkey’s military operations there.

November 22, 2022, 16:01 US urges de-escalation in Syria amid Turkey military operations there

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The United States expresses its sincere condolences for the loss of civilian life in Syria and Turkey. We urge de-escalation in Syria to protect civilian life and support the common goal of defeating ISIS. We continue to oppose any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates Iraq’s sovereignty,” reads the respective US Department of State press statement issued Monday by Department spokesman Ned Price.