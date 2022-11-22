Lukashenko to attend CSTO Collective Security Council meeting in Yerevan

President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus will pay a working visit to Armenia, informed the press service of the Belarusian president, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lukashenko on Wednesday will attend, in Yerevan, the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The event will take place with narrow and extended groups.

The leaders of the CSTO member countries will discuss the urgent issues of international and regional security, and the main results of CSTO activities in the period between the meetings. The participants of the summit will also discuss a wide range of matters related to various spheres and directions of interaction.

Considering the fact that the 2022-2023 chairmanship of the CSTO will pass to Belarus, Lukashenko will indicate the priority directions on which joint efforts will be focused during that period.