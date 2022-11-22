Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments continues the lesson-concert program entitled "National Culture at School”.

November 22, 2022, 11:40 Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the artistic director and conductor of the orchestra, Levon Sardaryan, noted: "At the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh the program has launched in the spring of the current year.

The goal of the project is to introduce to the young generation the national instruments and classical music. Many children are not familiar with folk instruments," said L. Sardaryan.

The artistic director considers it necessary to present the national music to the young generation.

According to L. Sardaryan, for the implementation of the program in the rural schools, they will also work with the orchestras of cultural centers in the regions of the Republic, helping and supporting them as much as possible.