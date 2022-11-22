Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire toward Artsakh army positions

On 21 October, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in several directions by opening fire from firearms at the Artsakh Defense Army positions, as well as at a tractor doing agricultural work near Machkalashen village.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side has no losses, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informs.

These ceasefire violations have been reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.