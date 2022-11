Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber small arms at Armenian positions in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at 22:45, November 21, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side did not suffer losses.

“As of 09:00, November 22, the situation on the frontline was relatively stable,” the ministry said.