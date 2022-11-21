The message of the Azerbaijani side, according to which units of the Defense Army opened fire in direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Martuni region is yet another misinformation.

November 21, 2022, 17:37 Defense Army’s units did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Artsakh’s Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at 10։00-14։25 on November 21, the units of the Artsakh Defense Army fired in the direction of Azerbaijani positions in the occupied territories of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh does not correspond to the reality," reads the statement.