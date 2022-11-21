The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not fall within the competence of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Vice Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said in an interview to Argumenty i Fakty weekly newspaper, asked whether CSTO and Russia, as the strongest member of the security bloc, could provide "more energetic" support to Armenia in the conflict with Azerbaijan, first of all, military support, or whether “Russia does not have time for Armenia now”.

November 21, 2022, 17:13 Conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not fall within competence of CSTO - Kosachev

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in my view, does not fall within the competence of the Organization. Each of the CSTO member states independently determines its attitude towards it. As for Russia, it is known that we are supporting the settlement in the most sincere way. Moreover, our efforts are equally demanded by both sides. It can’t be otherwise, the situation can develop only in this path”, he said.

According to him, taking the position of supporting only one side in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict would mean to further aggravate it.

“It is necessary to adopt a position of a peaceful settlement and support so that the conditions of that settlement are acceptable for all sides”, Kosachev said.