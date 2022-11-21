On November 21, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with Lebanon’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdullah Bou Habib, the Armenian MFA stated.

November 21, 2022, 16:16 Armenian, Lebanese FMs express readiness to deepen cooperation

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: FM Mirzoyan congratulated the Lebanese counterpart on the upcoming National Day of Lebanon, wishing prosperity and peace to the brotherly Lebanese people.

The sides also praised the fact that the Armenian-Lebanese relations are based on mutual trust and centuries-old friendship between the two nations.

Both sides expressed readiness to deepen the productive cooperation in various areas.