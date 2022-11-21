Stoltenberg: NATO wants to achieve an acceptable peace agreement for Ukraine

North Atlantic Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO wants to achieve an acceptable peace agreement for Ukraine, so he considers it necessary to increase military aid to Kyiv, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Any conflict ends sooner or later at the negotiating table, but NATO wants a peaceful solution that is acceptable to Ukraine, and this is determined by successes on the battlefield, Stoltenberg said.

According to the alliance chief, NATO countries should expand the supply of weapons, air defense equipment and fuel to Ukraine, considering the consequences of Russian strikes on its territory.