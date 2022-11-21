Peskov: Putin plans to meet with Pashinyan within framework of CSTO summit in Yerevan

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan within the framework of the CSTO summit in Yerevan, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian head of state, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Yes, of course, it is planned," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether a meeting between Putin and Pashinyan is planned within the framework of the CSTO summit.

As Peskov assured, the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.