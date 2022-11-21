Artsakhpress

Politics

At meeting with Iranian FM, Armenian Deputy FM appreciates Tehran’s stance about sovereignty of regional countries

Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran, IRNA reports.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the meeting the Iranian FM expressed satisfaction about the growing relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries, saying that the opening of the Consul General Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kapan city of Armenia was an important practical step taken by the two countries to expand economic ties, and move towards a satisfactory perspective.

The Armenian deputy foreign minister, too, in the meeting referred to the recent visit of the minister of foreign affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia and the opening of Iran's Consul General Office in Kapan, saying that it was a great development and a turning point in bilateral relations.

Mnatsakan Safaryan also appreciated the basic and constructive stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran about the sovereignty of the regional countries and the unchangeable status of their international borders.

He emphasized that there are appropriate capacities and infrastructures for further expansion of bilateral economic relations, saying that the reached agreements need to be implemented relying on shared efforts and pursuance.


     

Politics

Peskov: Putin plans to meet with Pashinyan within framework of CSTO summit in Yerevan

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan within the framework of the CSTO summit in Yerevan, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian head of state, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

President Harutyunyan meets with Prosperous Armenia Party delegation

On November 19, President of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan received in...

Artsakh President convenes extended-format consultation

On November 19, President of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended...

Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Tunisia

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan left for the Republic of Tunisia together with his wife Anna...

Artsakh MFA considers Baku's attempts to abolish the status of Artsakh as a party to the conflict unacceptable

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement, assessing unacceptable...

Putin to visit Yerevan for CSTO summit next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization...

Economy

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Society

Azerbaijan's territorial ambitions towards Artsakh have no legal basis. Discussion held at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Armenia

On November 19, on the initiative of a group of scientific intellectuals, a discussion entitled "The Legitimacy of the Establishment of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and the Illegality of the Territorial Ambitions of the Republic of Azerbaijan Towards It" was held at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in the Republic of Armenia.

President Harutyunyan participated in a solemn opening ceremony of the Russian Center in Stepanakert

On November 19, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the opening ceremony...

Azerbaijani Armed Forces shell villager working in fields of Artsakh village of Hatsi

Azerbaijani troops again opened fire villager working in fields of Artsakh village of Hatsi.

Autumn sowing underway in Artsakh's Karmir Shuka. Community Leader

Autumn sowing is underway in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Government to provide 500,000 AMD one-time assistance to servicemen wounded as a result of latest Azeri aggression

Armenian servicemen who were wounded or have a mental health problem as a result of the September 13...

Artsakh State University organized an event on the occasion of the International Students' Day

On November 17, on the occasion of International Students' Day an event was organized in the Artsakh...

Military

Azerbaijan army units open fire in direction of Armenia positions

On November 21, at 21:00 the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Soldiers Kyaram Sloyan and Andranik Zohrabyan posthumously bestowed with Hero of Artsakh title

Kyaram Sloyan and Andranik Zohrabyan fallen at the 2016 April War were posthumously bestowed with the...

Armenian Minister of Defense, United States European Command Major General Daniel Lasica discuss bilateral cooperation

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major General Daniel Lasica, Director for Strategy,...

1 serviceman dead, 7 injured in truck crash

One serviceman died and 7 others were injured when a Kamaz military transport truck crashed and overturned...

Defense Army’s units did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Artsakh’s Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh considered as disinformation the message of the Azerbaijani...

Armenian MOD refuted another misinformation of Azerbaijani MOD

The Armenian Defense Ministry denied another misinformation by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Nearly 20 people die in Indonesia quake

Tokayev wins Kazakhstan’s presidential election, gaining 81.31% of the vote

G-7 countries to reflect on Russia oil price cap level this week

Tokayev wins Kazakhstan’s presidential election — election authority’s preliminary data

