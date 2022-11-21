Azerbaijan's territorial ambitions towards Artsakh have no legal basis. Discussion held at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Armenia

On November 19, on the initiative of a group of scientific intellectuals, a discussion entitled "The Legitimacy of the Establishment of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and the Illegality of the Territorial Ambitions of the Republic of Azerbaijan Towards It" was held at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in the Republic of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: A number of specialists from the scientific and educational sphere participated in the discussion.

The organization of the discussion was aimed at proving, based on the legal documents related to the Karabakh conflict, that the establishment of the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) is legal; the Azerbaijan's territorial ambitions towards Artsakh lack a legal basis and the arguments proving this should be presented at all international platforms.

The discussion was led by a member of the initiative group, Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Professor Vanya Barseghyan.