Tokayev wins Kazakhstan’s presidential election — election authority’s preliminary data

Kazakhstan’s incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won Sunday’s presidential election, gaining 81.31% of the vote, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov said at a briefing on Monday, citing preliminary data, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gained 81.31% of the vote, or 6,456,392 votes," he specified.

Abdirov added that the data had been provided by territorial election commissions in the cities of Shymkent, Almaty and Astana.

The Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party’s candidate Jiguli Dairabaev is second with 3.42% of the vote. As many as 5.8% of voters chose the "against everyone" option.

Kazakhstan held its snap presidential election on Sunday. There were six presidential candidates, including the incumbent head of state. Voter turnout stood at 69.44%.