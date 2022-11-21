G-7 countries to reflect on Russia oil price cap level this week

Group of Seven nations aim to announce at what level they will set a price cap on Russian crude oil on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.
On November 19, President of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan received in Stepanakert the official delegation of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party.
On November 19, President of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan left for the Republic of Tunisia together with his wife Anna...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement, assessing unacceptable...
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Yerevan, Armenia on November 22-23.
November 17, a sitting of the Standing Committee on Social and Health Affairs of the National Assembly...
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
On November 19, on the initiative of a group of scientific intellectuals, a discussion entitled "The Legitimacy of the Establishment of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and the Illegality of the Territorial Ambitions of the Republic of Azerbaijan Towards It" was held at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in the Republic of Armenia.
On November 19, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the opening ceremony...
Azerbaijani troops again opened fire villager working in fields of Artsakh village of Hatsi.
Autumn sowing is underway in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
Armenian servicemen who were wounded or have a mental health problem as a result of the September 13...
On November 17, on the occasion of International Students' Day an event was organized in the Artsakh...
On November 21, at 21:00 the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
Kyaram Sloyan and Andranik Zohrabyan fallen at the 2016 April War were posthumously bestowed with the...
Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major General Daniel Lasica, Director for Strategy,...
One serviceman died and 7 others were injured when a Kamaz military transport truck crashed and overturned...
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh considered as disinformation the message of the Azerbaijani...
The Armenian Defense Ministry denied another misinformation by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
