On November 19, President of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan received in Stepanakert the official delegation of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party.

November 19, 2022, 16:12 President Harutyunyan meets with Prosperous Armenia Party delegation

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh President highly appreciated the periodic visits of the representatives of the political power to Artsakh and the meaningful discussions unfolded during them, Harutyunyan’s office said in a press release.

According to President Harutyunyan, PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan is consistently working towards the implementation of various programs in Artsakh. Within that context, he emphasized the example of supporting the opening of the Russian cultural center in Stepanakert, which will to a great extent contribute to the development and strengthening of cultural, educational and spiritual ties between the Armenian and Russian peoples.