President Harutyunyan participated in a solemn opening ceremony of the Russian Center in Stepanakert

On November 19, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the opening ceremony of the Russian Center in Stepanakert, which was founded on the initiative of the Artsakh authorities and under the patronage of the chairman of the "Prosperous Armenia" party, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan. 

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The activity of the structure will be aimed at the popularization of the Russian language, Russian culture and history, the development of dialogue and close cooperation in the field of education.  Due to the existing rich book fund, the younger generation will also have the opportunity to study the works of Russian writers.
In his welcoming speech, President Harutyunyan highlighted the activities of such institutions in terms of further development of the Armenian-Russian ties in the field of culture and education.

 "The opening of the Russian centers is another outstanding proof of centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and Russian peoples and a vivid example of our close cooperation.  Special attention has always been paid in Artsakh to the study of the Russian language, and the opening of the center is more than required under the current circumstances," Arayik Harutyunyan noted.
Member of the political council of the "Prosperous Armenia" Party Iveta Tonoyan, various public figures also made speeches emphasizing the importance of the initiative and expressed their belief that the center will become an important cultural and educational center for all Artsakh citizens.


     

Artsakh President convenes extended-format consultation

On November 19, President of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working consultation with the participation of representatives of the parliamentary political forces, Harutyunyan’s office said in a press release.

Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Tunisia

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan left for the Republic of Tunisia together with his wife Anna...

Artsakh MFA considers Baku's attempts to abolish the status of Artsakh as a party to the conflict unacceptable

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement, assessing unacceptable...

Putin to visit Yerevan for CSTO summit next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization...

Russian FM to visit Yerevan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Yerevan, Armenia on November 22-23.

Regular Sitting of the Standing Committee on Social and Health Affairs of the Artsakh National Assembly Convened

November 17, a sitting of the Standing Committee on Social and Health Affairs of the National Assembly...

U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan is “inexcusable and morally repugnant” - Senator Menendez

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says the U.S....

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Azerbaijani Armed Forces shell villager working in fields of Artsakh village of Hatsi

Azerbaijani troops again opened fire villager working in fields of Artsakh village of Hatsi.

Autumn sowing underway in Artsakh's Karmir Shuka. Community Leader

Autumn sowing is underway in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Government to provide 500,000 AMD one-time assistance to servicemen wounded as a result of latest Azeri aggression

Armenian servicemen who were wounded or have a mental health problem as a result of the September 13...

Artsakh State University organized an event on the occasion of the International Students' Day

On November 17, on the occasion of International Students' Day an event was organized in the Artsakh...

It is planned to open "Armath in the Air" UAV workshops in at least all cities of Artsakh. Project Manager

A school engineering ArMath in the Air lab, whose students will study and develop unmanned flying objects,...

Soldiers Kyaram Sloyan and Andranik Zohrabyan posthumously bestowed with Hero of Artsakh title

Kyaram Sloyan and Andranik Zohrabyan fallen at the 2016 April War were posthumously bestowed with the Hero of Artsakh highest title.

Armenian Minister of Defense, United States European Command Major General Daniel Lasica discuss bilateral cooperation

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major General Daniel Lasica, Director for Strategy,...

1 serviceman dead, 7 injured in truck crash

One serviceman died and 7 others were injured when a Kamaz military transport truck crashed and overturned...

Defense Army’s units did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Artsakh’s Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh considered as disinformation the message of the Azerbaijani...

Armenian MOD refuted another misinformation of Azerbaijani MOD

The Armenian Defense Ministry denied another misinformation by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Russian peacekeeping mission accuses Azerbaijan of violating ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, targeting farmer

The Russian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan of violating the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire on November...

Artsakh President convenes extended-format consultation
Moscow calls for worldwide denunciation of Russian POW execution by Ukrainian troops — MFA
Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Tunisia
Artsakh MFA considers Baku's attempts to abolish the status of Artsakh as a party to the conflict unacceptable
Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

Moscow calls for worldwide denunciation of Russian POW execution by Ukrainian troops — MFA

Azerbaijan plans to open embassy in Israel

Republican congressmen introduce resolution calling for audit of funds sent to Ukraine

Mishustin and Aliyev meet in Baku

