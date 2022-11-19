President Harutyunyan participated in a solemn opening ceremony of the Russian Center in Stepanakert

On November 19, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the opening ceremony of the Russian Center in Stepanakert, which was founded on the initiative of the Artsakh authorities and under the patronage of the chairman of the "Prosperous Armenia" party, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The activity of the structure will be aimed at the popularization of the Russian language, Russian culture and history, the development of dialogue and close cooperation in the field of education. Due to the existing rich book fund, the younger generation will also have the opportunity to study the works of Russian writers.



In his welcoming speech, President Harutyunyan highlighted the activities of such institutions in terms of further development of the Armenian-Russian ties in the field of culture and education.



"The opening of the Russian centers is another outstanding proof of centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and Russian peoples and a vivid example of our close cooperation. Special attention has always been paid in Artsakh to the study of the Russian language, and the opening of the center is more than required under the current circumstances," Arayik Harutyunyan noted.



Member of the political council of the "Prosperous Armenia" Party Iveta Tonoyan, various public figures also made speeches emphasizing the importance of the initiative and expressed their belief that the center will become an important cultural and educational center for all Artsakh citizens.