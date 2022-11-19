Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Tunisia

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan left for the Republic of Tunisia together with his wife Anna Hakobyan this evening on a working visit, the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: On November 18-19, in Djerba, Tunisia, the 18th summit of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF) will be held, during which Armenia will transfer the presidency of the OIF summit to Tunisia. Prime Minister Pashinyan will make a speech at the summit.

Within the framework of the visit, the Prime Minister will also have bilateral meetings with the leaders of different countries.

A Francophonie town will operate in Djerba. The participating countries, OIF partners and agencies will have the opportunity to showcase the cultural diversity of their countries. exhibition-sale of handicrafts, presentation of tourist opportunities, works of art and culture, as well as national cuisine of the participating states.

On this platform, the Republic of Armenia will be presented with a pavilion entitled "Culture and Technology", the core of which is the rich Armenian carpet-making culture.