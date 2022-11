Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in person in Yerevan on November 23, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Commenting on the president’s schedule for next week, Peskov said: “There will be a trip to Armenia for a CSTO summit and there will be Russian-Cuban talks in Moscow.”