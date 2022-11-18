Azerbaijani Armed Forces shell villager working in fields of Artsakh village of Hatsi

Azerbaijani troops again opened fire villager working in fields of Artsakh village of Hatsi.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: A 43-year-old farmer, Igor Abrahamyan, from the village of Hatsi in Artsakh was working in the agricultural fields of the village in his tractor when Azeri troops started shooting at him from a military outpost located nearby, local police said.

"Due to the violation of the ceasefire, the work is suspended. The tractor was damaged. There are no civilian casualties.



The Martuni district police department is in charge of the inspection. Materials are being prepared for presentation to Russian peacekeepers," the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.