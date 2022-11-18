Republican congressmen introduced a privileged resolution on the verification of funds allocated by Congress for aid to Ukraine, writes The Hill.

November 18, 2022, 16:38 Republican congressmen introduce resolution calling for audit of funds sent to Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The resolution was initiated by Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was supported by a group of Republican lawmakers.



The Biden administration has given Kiev more than $20 billion in military aid, as well as about $10 billion in humanitarian aid and about $13 billion in economic aid. President Joe Biden called on Congress to provide $37.7 billion in additional funding for Ukraine.



Greene introduced the bill as a privileged resolution, which means it will go to the appropriate committee, whose members will have 14 working days to either reject it or approve it for a vote on the House floor.



It is not yet clear which committee will consider the resolution, but Democrats will likely vote against it to keep it out of the House. Greene said she is prepared to reintroduce the resolution in the next Congress when Republicans have a majority.



“I’ll introduce this resolution again, but I’ll also be calling for a full audit. We voted ‘no’ to send money over there, but we’re also going to audit what’s happening in Ukraine."