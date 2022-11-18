Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the investigation into the causes of the missile incident in Poland continues, the initial findings point to an accident, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

November 18, 2022, 16:48 Cavusoglu calls incident in Poland 'accident'

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "According to initial investigations, it seems that there was an accident. Of course, in-depth investigations are continuing. It is important in every respect to end the war as soon as possible and return to the negotiating table," Cavusoglu said at a press conference with his Mexican counterpart.

On the evening of Nov. 15, missiles fell on Polish territory near the Ukrainian border, killing two people. Warsaw initially claimed that the missiles were Russian-made and that the country was convening the NATO Council. On Wednesday, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda called it highly likely that the missiles belonged to Ukraine.