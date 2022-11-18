The special military operation in Ukraine does not depend on weather conditions, it is continuing and its goals will be achieved, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday, Tass informs.

November 18, 2022, 12:35 Special operation does not depend on weather conditions — Kremlin spokesman

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The special military operation is continuing, it does not depend on climatic or weather conditions," Peskov said. He added that "its goals must be achieved."

While answering a question about millions of Ukrainian citizens who remained without electric and thermal power supply on November 15 due to combat operations at a time when weather forecasts predicted lower air temperatures, Peskov said that this was a result of strikes on military infrastructure due to Kiev’s reluctance to conduct negotiations with Russia.