Society

Autumn sowing underway in Artsakh's Karmir Shuka. Community Leader

Autumn sowing is underway in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Narek Atayan, informed "Artsakhpress", adding that the plowing has been completed and the preliminary works are underway.
315357337_657222842479474_3396211379432960935_n.jpg (108 KB)
Referring to cattle breeding, the head of the community noted that the pastures are far from the village, so it is impossible to keep a large number of cattle.
315529388_1082696712428263_5800945839343874667_n.jpg (43 KB) 
The head of the community noted that many farms of the community are mainly engaged in pig breeding.
315520488_1208635899731453_3825867528101340723_n (1).jpg (74 KB)
“After the war, 17 displaced families settled in the village and the Red Cross provided them with greenhouses of 30 square meters," he noted.

     

Politics

Russian FM to visit Yerevan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Yerevan, Armenia on November 22-23.

Regular Sitting of the Standing Committee on Social and Health Affairs of the Artsakh National Assembly Convened

November 17, a sitting of the Standing Committee on Social and Health Affairs of the National Assembly...

U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan is “inexcusable and morally repugnant” - Senator Menendez

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says the U.S....

We must overcome many difficult challenges together. The session of the Artsakh Republic Government was held chairedby Ruben Vardanyan

The session of the Artsakh Republic Government was held today chaired by State Minister Ruben Vardanyan....

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State says Armenia and Azerbaijan have historic opportunity to secure lasting peace

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried says “Armenia and...

Armenian Parliament Speaker’s official visit to Georgia kicks off

Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan is in Georgia on a two-day official...

Armenia accepted that agreement back in January 2021 - PM on Russian proposals

Armenia has accepted the Russian proposals for the peace treaty back in January 2021, but did not talk...

Economy

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Society

Autumn sowing is underway in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Government to provide 500,000 AMD one-time assistance to servicemen wounded as a result of latest Azeri aggression

Armenian servicemen who were wounded or have a mental health problem as a result of the September 13...

Artsakh State University organized an event on the occasion of the International Students' Day

On November 17, on the occasion of International Students' Day an event was organized in the Artsakh...

It is planned to open "Armath in the Air" UAV workshops in at least all cities of Artsakh. Project Manager

A school engineering ArMath in the Air lab, whose students will study and develop unmanned flying objects,...

"The Idea of Depatriation and Ontological Struggle in Western Armenian Literature". Scientific conference held in Stepanakert

On November 16, a scientific conference entitled “The Idea of Depatriation and Ontological Struggle...

Agricultural work carried out in the territories located near the contact line is obviously obstructed. Artsakh Ombudsman

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan on his facebook page presented 2020-2022 cases of violation...

Military

Soldiers Kyaram Sloyan and Andranik Zohrabyan posthumously bestowed with Hero of Artsakh title

Kyaram Sloyan and Andranik Zohrabyan fallen at the 2016 April War were posthumously bestowed with the Hero of Artsakh highest title.

Armenian Minister of Defense, United States European Command Major General Daniel Lasica discuss bilateral cooperation

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major General Daniel Lasica, Director for Strategy,...

1 serviceman dead, 7 injured in truck crash

One serviceman died and 7 others were injured when a Kamaz military transport truck crashed and overturned...

Defense Army’s units did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Artsakh’s Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh considered as disinformation the message of the Azerbaijani...

Armenian MOD refuted another misinformation of Azerbaijani MOD

The Armenian Defense Ministry denied another misinformation by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Russian peacekeeping mission accuses Azerbaijan of violating ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, targeting farmer

The Russian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan of violating the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire on November...

Special operation does not depend on weather conditions — Kremlin spokesman
Armenian Government to provide 500,000 AMD one-time assistance to servicemen wounded as a result of latest Azeri aggression
North Korean missile could travel 15,000 km and reach US on normal trajectory
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Special operation does not depend on weather conditions — Kremlin spokesman

North Korean missile could travel 15,000 km and reach US on normal trajectory

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Tehran accuses Israel and West of trying to organize civil war in Iran

