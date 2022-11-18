Autumn sowing underway in Artsakh's Karmir Shuka. Community Leader

Autumn sowing is underway in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Yerevan, Armenia on November 22-23.
November 17, a sitting of the Standing Committee on Social and Health Affairs of the National Assembly...
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says the U.S....
The session of the Artsakh Republic Government was held today chaired by State Minister Ruben Vardanyan....
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried says “Armenia and...
Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan is in Georgia on a two-day official...
Armenia has accepted the Russian proposals for the peace treaty back in January 2021, but did not talk...
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
Armenian servicemen who were wounded or have a mental health problem as a result of the September 13...
On November 17, on the occasion of International Students' Day an event was organized in the Artsakh...
A school engineering ArMath in the Air lab, whose students will study and develop unmanned flying objects,...
On November 16, a scientific conference entitled “The Idea of Depatriation and Ontological Struggle...
Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan on his facebook page presented 2020-2022 cases of violation...
Kyaram Sloyan and Andranik Zohrabyan fallen at the 2016 April War were posthumously bestowed with the Hero of Artsakh highest title.
Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major General Daniel Lasica, Director for Strategy,...
One serviceman died and 7 others were injured when a Kamaz military transport truck crashed and overturned...
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh considered as disinformation the message of the Azerbaijani...
The Armenian Defense Ministry denied another misinformation by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Russian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan of violating the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire on November...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
