Autumn sowing underway in Artsakh's Karmir Shuka. Community Leader

Autumn sowing is underway in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Narek Atayan, informed "Artsakhpress", adding that the plowing has been completed and the preliminary works are underway.

Referring to cattle breeding, the head of the community noted that the pastures are far from the village, so it is impossible to keep a large number of cattle.

The head of the community noted that many farms of the community are mainly engaged in pig breeding.

“After the war, 17 displaced families settled in the village and the Red Cross provided them with greenhouses of 30 square meters," he noted.