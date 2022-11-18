Armenian Government to provide 500,000 AMD one-time assistance to servicemen wounded as a result of latest Azeri aggression

Armenian servicemen who were wounded or have a mental health problem as a result of the September 13 large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia’s territory will receive 500,000 dram one-time assistance.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The government approved the respective draft during its session on November 17, the ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said in a news release.

The assistance will be provided to the persons who have received medical care and service in hospitals, do not have a disability group or have (could have) a third group of a disability.

The financial assistance will be provided by the Unified Social Service of the Ministry based on the online application of the beneficiary.

There will soon be a section in the website of the Unified Social Service through which the beneficiaries can apply to the program until December 15, 2022.