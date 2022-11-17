Israel and some Western politicians were planning to organize a civil war in Iran that would lead to the country's disintegration, Islamic Republic Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian made this statement Thursday, news.am informs.

November 17, 2022, 16:22 Tehran accuses Israel and West of trying to organize civil war in Iran

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Israeli regime, as well as a number of Western politicians, have tried to stage a civil war in Iran that is supposed to lead to the collapse of the state, he tweeted.

On October 3, Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Khamenei said that he had no doubt that the United States and Israel were involved in organizing the protests in Iran. He made a similar statement on Oct. 12, when he dismissed the countrywide unrest as clumsy machinations of the enemy against the great and innovative achievements of the Iranian nation.

The protests in Iran have been going on for two months, since September 16, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was buried. According to the official version, the Kurdish girl was detained by police because she was improperly wearing a headscarf. During interrogation, she had a heart attack, from which she died. On social media, however, it was reported that Amini had been beaten by the police.