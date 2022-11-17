Artsakh State University organized an event on the occasion of the International Students' Day

On November 17, on the occasion of International Students' Day an event was organized in the Artsakh State University.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the beginning of the event, the academic staff of the university observed a minute of silence and laid flowers at the memorial of perished students, who fell victim for the sake of Motherland.

In his speech, Rector Armen Sargsyan emphasized the importance of the role of young people in the modern era to achieve results.

"How happy it would be if the 26 heroic students of the university were also with us today. But unfortunately, freedom is often given at the cost of great sacrifices. Glory and honor to them, because it is thanks to our martyred heroes that Artsakh survives today.

We have entered an era when without the direct participation of young people and their advice and remarks, it is impossible to achieve any results," said Sargsyan.

Vitya Yaramishyan, vice-rector of the Artsakh State University, congratulating the students on the occasion of the holiday, expressed his belief that the efforts and dedication of the youth will contribute to the survival of Artsakh and the development of the state.

On the occasion of the day, 120 university students were encouraged by the rectorate of the university in various nominations.

The festive event was accompanied by musical performances.