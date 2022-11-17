Soldiers Kyaram Sloyan and Andranik Zohrabyan posthumously bestowed with Hero of Artsakh title

Kyaram Sloyan and Andranik Zohrabyan fallen at the 2016 April War were posthumously bestowed with the Hero of Artsakh highest title.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan handed over the Golden Eagle orders to the parents of fallen heroes at the Representation of Artsakh in Yerevan.

Andranik Zohrabyan’s father Atom Zohrabyan said his son and all other servicemen have given their most precious – their life for the homeland, during the Four-Day War.

“Artsakh is our sacred place, I want to express my words of gratitude in the person of the President of Artsakh to the people of Artsakh, for appreciating and valuing the heroic deeds of our sons”, the father of the fallen hero said.

The President of Artsakh in turn said that the defense of the 116th military position has been decisive in the outcome of the 2016 War. “Having no tangible advantage, the adversary accepted the terms of the ceasefire, and this was thanks to our heroes. I bow before them”, he said.

Artsakh hero Kyaram Sloyan’s older brother Hamik Sloyan said they have always felt proud of the heroic deed of their brother.